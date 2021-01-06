Klitgaard, Rueschenberg selected for prestigious Young LIons Jazz Band

LINCOLN, NE – Jack Klitgaard and Mitchell Rueschenberg have been selected for the prestigious Nebraska Young Lions All-Star Jazz Band, and will be performing this week in Lincoln, NE.

Klitgaard, the son of Dr. Don and Laurel Klitgaard of Harlan, and Rueschenberg, the son of Joe and Amy Rueschenberg, Harlan, are 2021 graduates of Harlan Community High School.

The band will perform Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center in Lincoln.

The two student musicians were selected by audition for the band, and are considered among the finest young jazz musicians in Nebraska and western Iowa. They will perform in concert with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra.

Klitgaard was selected on piano and Rueschenberg on drums.

Other musicians in the band hail from the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra (NJO) was founded in 1975 and is one of the Midwest’s premier big bands, celebrating its 45th year of outstanding performances.

The Young Lions All-Star Band is comprised of students 22 years old and under from across the region.