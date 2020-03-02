Klitgaard, Tomsu selected for prestigious Young Lions Band
LINCOLN, NE – Jack Klitgaard and Henry Tomsu have been selected for the prestigious Nebraska Young Lions All-Star Jazz Band, and will be performing this weekend in Lincoln, NE.
Klitgaard, the son of Dr. Don and Laurel Klitgaard of Harlan, is a junior at Harlan Community High School. Tomsu, the son of Scott and Tami (Klein) Tomsu, Elkhorn, NE, is a senior at Elkhorn South High School.
