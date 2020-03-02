Home / Home

Klitgaard, Tomsu selected for prestigious Young Lions Band

Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    LINCOLN, NE – Jack Klitgaard and Henry Tomsu have been selected for the prestigious Nebraska Young Lions All-Star Jazz Band, and will be performing this weekend in Lincoln, NE.
    Klitgaard, the son of Dr. Don and Laurel Klitgaard of Harlan, is a junior at Harlan Community High School.  Tomsu, the son of Scott and Tami (Klein) Tomsu, Elkhorn, NE, is a senior at Elkhorn South High School.

