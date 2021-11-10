Knudsen inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

HARLAN – Lorie Knudsen, Harlan, was honored at the Iowa State Fair August 22, inducted into the 2021 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.

Knudsen was named the Shelby County nominee during the Shelby County Fair in July, and joined 98 others in Iowa inducted during ceremonies at the Iowa State Fair.

Knudsen grew up on a farm outside of Walnut. She and her husband, Dan, farm outside of Harlan where they raised their three children, Stefan, Greg and Katrina, and now have six grandchildren.

She was a teacher in Shelby County for 36 years before retiring. However, retirement hasn’t kept her away from the classroom as she continues to substitute teach.

Full article in the Tribune.