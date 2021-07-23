Knudsen selected for 4-H Hall of Fame recognition

COUNTY – Lorie Knudsen was honored Thursday, July 15 by the Shelby County Extension during ceremonies at the Shelby County Fair as this year’s Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame selection for Shelby County.

Shelby County Fair Queen Candidate Mallory Mulligan made the announcement during the annual queen coronation and hall of fame recognition ceremony.

According to information provided about the selection, each year the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame recognizes volunteers and staff who have exhibited outstanding service to their county 4-H program.

Each extension program in Iowa selects an individual or couple to induct into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. Ceremonies will be held at the Iowa State Fair 4-H Exhibit building the final day of the state fair.

