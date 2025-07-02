Kohorst named 3A Assistant Coach of the Year

HARLAN — Longtime offensive coordinator for the Harlan Community High School football team Mark Kohorst has been recognized as the Iowa Football Coaches Association’s Class 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.

Kohorst said he was honored to be nominated and humbled to win.

“I never entered teaching and coaching for the glamour or awards, but to hopefully make a difference in each student’s athlete’s life,” he said.

“One of the best feelings I get is to be invited to my former students’ graduations or weddings. I then know I made an impact on their life. Since I am retiring at the end of the school year, winning this award is a nice way to end my coaching career.”

Kohorst, who is also the girls’ basketball assistant coach, credited his family and fellow coaches for their support throughout his career.

“My family situation is a little unusual,” he said. “Both of my parents passed away at an early age. My two brothers died at the ages of 33 and 40 of heart attacks, so it is just my wife, Jayne, and myself. My support system is my aunts and uncles from the Carroll area and my sisters and brothers-in-law from the Harlan area, as well as Chad Swanson, Zach Klaassen, and Sam Brummer.”

Kohorst’s extended family surprised him by coming to the girls’ basketball game Friday, January 31, where he was recognized for the award. “I truly appreciate them all,” he said.

During his time on the football field, Kohorst has been surrounded by successful coaches, with whom he maintains great friendships.

“Coaching with the fellas on the football staff has been unbelievable,” he added.

“I want to thank Curt Bladt for hiring me 28 years ago. Coaching with him was a tremendous experience. I have known Todd Bladt since he was a player at HCHS, he has been fantastic to work with over the years. As an offensive coordinator, you are only as good as your offensive line coach and I have had the privilege to work with two of the best. I would like to thank Steve Daeges for all his guidance over the years and also our current staff; Jeff Hastert, James Cairney, Sam Brummer, Nate Christensen, and Steven Boggess. We worked extremely well together and it was a pleasure to be around them each day.”

His successful career has left him with many great memories, and Kohorst talked about what he’ll remember most from his time with HCHS.

“The thing I am going to remember the most about coaching football at HCHS is the Standard of Excellence developed by Curt Bladt, and being a small part of the success over the years. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears are spent creating a championship football team each year I loved the challenge of putting a team out on the field each August that could compete for a state title. If our guys got in the weight room, participated in multiple sports, came to 7-on-7 in the summer, I always thought we had a great chance to win it all in November.”

Kohorst has several fond memories which stick out from his storied career, including championship winning seasons.

“I have so many fond memories of coaching football at HCHS, but if I had to narrow it down to one it would be winning the state title in 2021 over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. The group of guys we had on offense that season were spectacular, they averaged over 50+ points per game, we could run or throw the ball, and our defense was nasty. The championship game was like a video game and the Cyclones ended up winning Title #13. Winning state championships in 2005, 2009, and 2022 were also outstanding,” he said.