Kolbe becomes general manager

HARLAN — With nearly 40 years of service to the Harlan Newspapers, Mike Kolbe has been named General Manager of the twice-weekly publication. Kolbe has been the long-time advertising manager, and will continue with many of those duties, along with additional responsibilities in his new role.

Publisher Josh Byers made the announcement Sept. 20, noting his increased time away from the office helped lead to the decision.

“I’ve worked with a lot of advertising managers and Mike ranks at the top,” Byers said. “He’s been more than willing to help while I’m on the road and considering his history with the newspaper, this was the right move to make.”

Byers is publisher of the Harlan Newspapers, and is also now overseeing five other newspaper operations in Iowa and South Dakota. Blackbird Publishing, Buffalo, WY, purchased the Harlan Newspapers from Steve and Alan Mores in 2020, and continues to add to its stable of community newspapers.

“I’m excited to take on new responsibilities, and honored to be chosen for the job,” Kolbe said. “We have a great staff of dedicated employees, with a healthy mix of seasoned veterans and new talent to move us forward during a challenging business climate.”

Kolbe holds a BA in Journalism/Mass Communications from Iowa State University, and has been active in the Iowa Newspaper Association (INA) and Midwest Free Community Newspapers (MFCP). He currently serves on the MFCP Board of Directors.

Kolbe has developed his leadership skills through a variety of training opportunities throughout the years. He is a graduate of the Iowa Association of Business & Industry “Leadership Iowa” program, which pulls together dozens of future leaders from across the state each year for intensive leadership training.

He most recently was one of 12 newspaper professionals to complete the Mores Media Fellowship, honing his leadership skills specific to the industry. The Fellowship was developed by the Mores family, and is funded by a scholarship to honor their father and former Harlan Newspaper publisher, the late Leo Mores.

“My newspaper career began with Leo and the Mores family, and I’m grateful their mentoring has led me to a fulfilling career in the newspaper industry,” Kolbe said.

The Harlan Newspaper has been published since 1870, and Kolbe believes the newspaper is still a vital part of the Shelby County community.

“Keeping readers informed of government proceedings, and featuring the many wonderful people, organizations and events we all get to experience is a great responsibility and privilege,” Kolbe said. “Our entire staff is dedicated to doing the best job we can in telling the Shelby County ‘story.’”