Kountry Kids Child Care re-opens following closure

HARLAN – When the local schools shuttered their doors earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it created quite a dilemma for local child care services. Should they close as well?

Kountry Kids Child Care, one of the two largest Shelby County day care services along with Time for Tots, did just that, and worked around the clock to clean, paint and get ready to re-open.

Kountry Kids services as many as 60 five year olds and under children as well as 25 before and after school kids with 25 employees.

Owner Pam Klinkefus said, “After a lot of communication with Public Health and the Department of Human Services, we reopened on Monday, March 23.

“Closing last week was extremely painful for all of us involved with Kountry Kids Child Care. We now have a board of directors that makes the final decision. We knew we would have families that we serve and some that we don’t serve that would need help with childcare.”

Klinkefus said closing did provide the opportunity to work in the facility. The staff was told that anyone who wants to work would be paid.

“We painted several of the rooms, cleaned carpets, and did some other cleaning that normally gets done on the weekends,” she said. “In addition, the closing gave us time to sort through all of our toys and bag up the ones that we knew would be hard to disinfect at the end of the day.

“It would have been extremely tough to re-open if we hadn’t had the support of staff and their willingness to help the days preceding reopening.”

State direction

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, child care service is one of the essential needs in a community during the COVID-19 pandemic and of utmost importance. It is encouraging parents who telecommute to keep their children at home with them.

DHS also encourages childcare settings to limit rooms to 10 individuals per room when possible, and to increase space between children. Recess, activities and hallway passing should be staggered to limit interactions.

Day care services also must implement proper hygiene and cleaning procedures to prevent disease-spread. Temperature screenings upon drop-off of children are mandated, and social distancing measures are being implemented such as limiting adult entry at the door, cancellation of field trips and congregate meal settings, and avoiding mix of children across classes, to name a few.

“We are following the guidelines sent to us by the Department of Human Services,” said Klinkefus. “We have everyone wash hands upon entering the center and wash hands every two hours throughout the day. Adults, except staff are not permitted in the building. We document temperatures before children come into the building, and again during the day.

“Kids and staff are trained to practice specific guidelines that limit exposure (coughing into elbow, etc.). We are sanitizing the building and surfaces with an extra staff that walks around and wipes down door handles, counter tops, etc. We are doing our best to provide an environment that addresses the safety and health of our families and staff.”

Klinkefus said the support from the state has been admirable. While it took a little time to correspond with each other and communicate the same message, the Department of Human Services supported and encouraged the re-opening.

Public Health is just a phone call away and has been involved from the beginning of the outbreak. “Before we re-opened they came out to the center and talked about all the policies/procedures we should have in place,” Klinkefus said.

“Agencies are now sharing protocols that mirror the others making it much easier for the centers as we all work together to insure the needs of our community are being served.”

At the local level, Myrtue Medical Center has provided Kountry Kids with equipment and other materials. Public Health has provided equipment and, more importantly, updates while answering questions.

“Several teachers of the Harlan Community Schools have called and asked what we needed,” Klinkefus said. “They have graciously offered books, support and other materials.”

Child Care Resource and Referral also has offered support and guidance.

Future

It’s been a difficult few weeks not only for Kountry Kids Child Care, but for the staff and families of the community who rely on child care services. The financial burden on all of Shelby County is enormous, Klinkefus said.

Since it re-opened, Kountry Kids now serves about 15-23 children daily, and 6-7 staff members – one in each of its four rooms.

“To limit the possibility of exposure, staff is working long days as all staff is asked to be in their room at 6:45 a.m. and will stay until their last child leaves,” Klinkefus explained. “The responsibilities of an extra staff is to give breaks mornings and afternoons, sanitize periodically around the building, and take temperatures.”

As things change daily, Klinkefus said she hopes to remain open. Closing is still a possibility if mandated by the state, and that would again be difficult.

“It would feel like it did the first time,” she said. “It was hard. We know we have families who wouldn’t be able to go to work because they are single parents that are trying to put food on the table.

“We also have several essential families that would have to find other alternatives.”

Now, she pushes the financial burden aside and tries not to think about it.

“We are doing what we feel we should do and that is taking care of families.”