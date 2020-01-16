Laborshed study planned for Harlan
HARLAN -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Harlan area.
This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Harlan’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.
