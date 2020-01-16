Home / Home

Laborshed study planned for Harlan

Thu, 01/16/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    HARLAN -- The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Harlan area.
    This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Harlan’s workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.

 

