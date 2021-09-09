Laborshed survey outlines workforce availability

HARLAN – Results of a laborshed study on the City of Harlan and its region has outlined labor availability and workforce characteristics of the estimated 81,838 in population ages 18-64 in an approximately 70-mile radius of Harlan.

Of the total workforce population, an estimated 6,189 are likely to accept employment in Harlan, and 31 percent of those already employed say they likely would change employment. Of the unemployed, nearly 58 percent said they would be willing to accept employment.

An estimated 42.9 percent of homemakers said they are likely to accept employment.

Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), in partnership with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), conducted the laborshed study as part of a statewide project where one community in every county would receive the study at no cost to local development organizations and their partners.

A laborshed study documents labor sources traveling to a particular employment center for work, and is a supply-side labor availability study based upon current commuting patterns which are not restricted by political boundaries such as county or state lines.

The study reports workforce characteristics such as employment status, likeliness to change or accept employment, occupation and industry, job search resources used, current and desired wages and benefits, age, education, and distance willing to travel, among others.

Analysis can be conducted to see how far away and at what concentration level workers are traveling to a community. The laborshed area is created with cooperation of local employers who provide residential zip codes of their employees, and a follow-up telephone survey of residents ages 18-64 is conducted to obtain further data.

