Larsen’s Pub, Victoria Station finalists for best tenderloin
COUNTY -- Larsen’s Pub in Elk Horn and Victoria Station in Harlan are among the five finalists in the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s Iowa Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin Contest.
Other finalists include Old Road Cafe & Bar in Emerson, Z’s Eatery and Draught Haus in Indianola and Stalker’s Pub in Miles.
Larsen’s Pub was a 2007 winner in the contest.
