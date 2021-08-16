A Lasting Legacy

HARLAN – Former Harlan Community High School Teacher and Coach Ted Williams has bequeathed a substantial amount of financial awards to 21 organizations, including a number of charities in Shelby County and Myrtue Memorial Hospital.

The Ted L. and Donna Williams Charitable Foundation is providing funding for 16 charities and organizations in Shelby County, including an initial $60,000 sum to Myrtue Memorial Hospital to equip a Look Good, Feel Better room at the hospital for cancer patients.

The hospital funds are given in memory of Donna Williams, and the room is dedicated to both Ted and Donna.

Also included in the bequest is the establishment of three, perpetual, $2,000 annual scholarships for students at Harlan Community High School, as well as $2,000 annual stipends to such organizations as The Harlan Firefighters Association, Harlan Cemetery Association, Shelby County Community Action and Special Olympics of Shelby County, to name a few.

Four other bequests are provided to state or national charities such as the Iowa Veterans Cemetery or St. Jude’s Research Hospital. (See above for full list of beneficiaries)

Williams was a former Harlan High School government teacher and coach in the 1950s-80s. He was instrumental in the growth of the Harlan Little League and Legion baseball programs. He started youth baseball in Harlan during the summer months, as well as the baseball program at the high school.

Donna was the Shelby County Recorder from 1971-86, and was believed to be one of the first female county recorders in Iowa. Ted was very involved in her campaign for elected office.

