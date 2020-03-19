The Latest About COVID-19
• Prohibited social gatherings of more than 10 people
• Restaurants only to provide drive-through, carry-out or delivery orders
• Older persons and those with underlying health conditions should stay home
• Do not visit nursing homes or retirement communities; most have limited/no access
• Wash hands with soap/water for 20 seconds
• If someone in your household has tested positive, the entire household should stay home
• Bars and other facilities like gyms and theaters to close until at least March 31
• Most schools in Iowa are closed for four weeks; HCS to provide enrichment learning
