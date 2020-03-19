The Latest About COVID-19

• Prohibited social gatherings of more than 10 people

• Restaurants only to provide drive-through, carry-out or delivery orders

• Older persons and those with underlying health conditions should stay home

• Do not visit nursing homes or retirement communities; most have limited/no access

• Wash hands with soap/water for 20 seconds

• If someone in your household has tested positive, the entire household should stay home

• Bars and other facilities like gyms and theaters to close until at least March 31

• Most schools in Iowa are closed for four weeks; HCS to provide enrichment learning