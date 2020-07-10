LaVonne Schulte treasures family, friendships
WESTPHALIA -- The Schulte home in Westphalia is festively decorated for the season as this is LaVonne Schulte’s favorite time of year.
“Fall is my favorite season with all the beautiful colors and pumpkins galore,” said LaVonne.
Fifty-one years ago LaVonne moved to Westphalia when she married her high school sweetheart, Terry Schulte. They continue to live in the house Terry had purchased from his parents two years before he and LaVonne were married.
