Lawsuit against Shelby County, EMA transferred to Page County
COUNTY – A former employee’s lawsuit against Shelby County and the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency has been moved to Page County.
A motion for change of venue filed by Jason Wickizer was granted in Shelby County District Court, and the lawsuit is transferred to Page County.
In addition, the court entered an order allowing motion for summary judgment papers be filed under seal at Level 1 security.
