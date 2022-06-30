Leadership program now available at high school

HARLAN — A new leadership program will be available for Harlan Community High School students in the 2022-23 school year.

The program, Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG), will help students build skills to be successful in the classroom, in the workplace, and in life. The class will be offered during the school day and participants will receive an elective credit.

iJAG is a non-profit organization that connects business and education to provide school-to-career solutions in Iowa. Their goal is to increase graduation rates, improve workforce skills, and help young people transition to life after high school.

In 2021, there were 105 programs in 41 communities throughout 32 counties in Iowa. The HCHS iJAG program is one of 50 being launched throughout the state in 2022.

The students will work on projects and meet local employers to learn the skills needed to continue with the next step of their career or education. Outside the classroom, students will utilize these skills in workplaces and start internships or apprenticeships.