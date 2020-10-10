LEARNING ABOUT FIRE SAFETY
HARLAN -- Harlan Firefighter Kristi Pederson shows first-grade students at Harlan Community Primary how she would find someone and carry them out of a burning residence. This youngster is Payton Jurgensen, daughter of Michael Jurgensen and Cheyanne Jurgensen. This week is Fire Prevention Week, and local firefighters spoke to students about the importance of fire safety.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)