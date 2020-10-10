LEARNING ABOUT FIRE SAFETY

Home / Home

Sat, 10/10/2020 - 12:22pm admin

HARLAN -- Harlan Firefighter Kristi Pederson shows first-grade students at Harlan Community Primary how she would find someone and carry them out of a burning residence.  This youngster is Payton Jurgensen, daughter of Michael Jurgensen and Cheyanne Jurgensen.  This week is Fire Prevention Week, and local firefighters spoke to students about the importance of fire safety.

