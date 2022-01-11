Learning for Life gets in Halloween spirit

Learning for Life held their Group Connection at the Harlan Community Library. There were 6 families that participated. It started out with a library tour, kids made a pumpkin craft, received color sheets and parent handouts. As they left each child got to pick a pumpkin donated by Harder Pumpkins from Avoca.

The families that participated also got a voucher to go to Grandpa’s Pumpkin Farm and Fireworks in Panama. Grant funding for Learning for Life is provided in part by Harrison, Monona and Shelby Early Childhood Iowa.