Learning for Life hosts Family Fun Night

HARLAN — The Learning for Life (LFL) group connection of Myrtue Medical Center Department of Public Health met at the Harlan Public Library January 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and attended their Family Fun Night--making fish aquariums.

Each child, with assistance from their family, was able to make a fish aquarium to take home with them. They were then able to look around the Harlan Library to see and learn all the different activities and events the Harlan Library has to offer. Organizers with Learning for Life said, “It was a great night of learning and fun. Our thanks to the Harlan Library for hosting this event!”

Learning for Life is a program that provides parental support and education for families in Shelby County with children from prenatal to age five.

The Learning for Life program offers no-cost home visits that include an assessment of the child’s physical, social, emotional, language, and intellectual development, health assessments, nutritional information, at-home activities, and group meetings. The Learning for Life Program is funded by grants from the Harrison, Monona, and Shelby Early Childhood Iowa Board and ICAPP grant funding.

Pictured clockwise are Alex Kintner and son, Caiden; Justin and Holly Stinn and their son, Harris; and Daniel, Traydenn, Kennidi , Zylee, and Hazel, children of Amy and Mike Jones.