Lefeber’s art entry wins state; on to nationals
HARLAN -- Abigail Lefeber, a junior at Harlan Community High School, has earned first place at the state level in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest, and will represent Iowa competing at the national level.
Lefeber, the daughter of Kelly and Jennifer Lefeber of Harlan, is a student of Doug Renkly, art teacher at HCHS.
The winning state entry was inspired by Lefeber’s desire to spark a happy emotion.
