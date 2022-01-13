Legislative Briefing Saturday in Harlan
HARLAN -- Iowa Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison) and Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) will host a legislative briefing Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry atrium in Harlan, sponsored by St. Croix Hospice.
The public is invited to attend to learn more about the current session.
Additional briefings will be held February 19, March 19, and April 16.
