Let’s Dance!

Harlan - Tiarks School of Dance, located on downtown Harlan’s square, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year and capped off the year with their dance program entitled, Better When I’m Dancing at the Harlan Community High School auditorium last weekend.

The show had been scaled back a little due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the show was held outside on the downtown square due to the pandemic.

More than 200 involved

More than 200 area students took part in the annual event, which featured three shows over the weekend.

Performances included tap, jazz, power tumble, hip hop, ballet, tumbling, character, lyrical and “mommy and me” all coordinated with music and unique stylized costumes.

Staff

Janice Tiarks, who is co-owner of Tiarks School of Dance with her daughter, Jill Daeges, has been a dance instructor and studio manager for 65 years and 45 years in Harlan, said dance students begin their practices in August and close each year out with their dance program.

Also teaching include: Jill Daeges (32 years), Shannon Ferry (20 years) and assistants Bailey Arnold and Jandy Petersen. They love teaching the art of dance and are wonderful with the kids.

Student dance sessions traditionally run August to May; Monday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. and they begin their practices in earnest for this weekend’s shows.

Photos were taken during the Wednesday night practice rehearsal where the students fine tuned performing before an audience.

The staff said this year has been quite a challenging eight months due to the coronavirus. Even up to last week, some students had to be quarantined due to possible exposure to the coronavirus, Daeges said.

The dance studio has done a terrific job of keeping all of the students safe and healthy, even utilizing online learning to keep dancers up to speed.