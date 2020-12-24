Letters to Santa
ELK HORN -- Siblings Cayde Jacobsen (front) and Joshlynn Jacobsen mail their letters to Santa Claus in a special mail box set-up at the Elk Horn Library this holiday season. They are the children of Jordan and Chelsee Jacobsen.
