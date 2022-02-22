Library, ISU Extension host science fair

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Library and Iowa State University Extension Shelby County are hosting their third-annual science fair Monday, Feb. 28 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Harlan.

Coordinators are Emily Kurth-Christensen, Harlan Community Library; Mary Taggs, Shelby County Extension and Outreach; and Michael Christensen, Shelby County State Bank.

The fair will be open to the public from 6:30-7 p.m. with an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. – anyone may attend.

Area students in grades 3-5 compete in the categories of Physical Science; Earth and Environmental Science; and Health and Life Science. They follow the Scientific Method to create a science project.

Prizes are awarded for grade level and also categories. Judges are members of the Harlan area community who have volunteered their time and include Heather Babka, Roger Bissen, Trey Boyle, Janet Buman, Kevin Campbell, Mason Chamberlain, Jeff Fah, Matt Freund, Tim Gessert, Stefanie Kramer, Shayla Leinen, Deb Miller, Rebecca Milliken, Ron Randall, Jeanna Rudolph, Jesse Rudolph, Troy Schaben, James Shelton, Dori Shelton, Matt Sternberg, David Tyrrel, Cherie Valline, and Derrick Yamada.