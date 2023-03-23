A life of service, a legacy of giving

HARLAN — Harold Rand Petersen, 94, of Fort Dodge passed away March 15, 2023. Petersen dedicated much of his life to his beloved hometown of Harlan.

“I’ve been here most of my life and it has always been my home,” Petersen said in an August 2004 interview with the Harlan Newspaper.

H. Rand Petersen, only child of Wilmer and Eunice Anderson Petersen, was born February 5, 1929 in Harlan. He graduated from Harlan High School in 1947, where he was active in athletics and music.

Following graduation, Rand attended the University of Iowa, where he met Mary Louise Anneberg of Carroll. The couple married in 1951. Both graduated from UI that same year. Rand earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Petersen served in the Army as a gunnery instructor at Ft. Still, OK, and spent a year with an artillery unit in Korea.

Following his military service, he began a lifelong career in the banking industry, first in Dallas Center then Perry, before the couple and their four children Margaret, Allen, Katherine, and Steven, moved to Harlan in 1957.

The return to Harlan began Petersen’s 38-year career at Shelby County State Bank — the oldest bank in Shelby County — where he served as vice president, president, board member, and board chairman. Throughout those years he owned or co-owned the bank until it was purchased by the Lauritzen family in 1995.

“He was a man of his word,” said business associate and partner Jerry Lapke. “You could do business with Rand with a handshake, which is not common today.”

Lapke owned the banks in Portsmouth and Panama until their merger with Shelby County State Bank in 1986, and he served as Bank President for both locations of SCSB, and the two worked together as joint owners.

“He had deep consideration for all the people he worked with,” Lapke said.

Kevin Campbell, current SCSB President said, “While Rand’s health deteriorated these last years, he maintained interest in what SCSB was doing and checked in often to make sure we were operating to his standards, which were very high.”

“I believe he maintained a piece of SCSB ownership in his heart, and it was always a good day when he’d stop in to visit. We lost a good man.”

Petersen’s love for Harlan and Shelby County was evidenced by his involvement with community organizations.

He was active in the Boy Scouts, and was Vice-President of the Mid-American Boy Scout Council. He was a member of the Harlan Methodist Church and served as a board member and in other capacities. He was active in the Shriners International, a board member of the Kiwanis Club, served as president of the Harlan Industrial Development Board, worked with the Shelby County Community Chest, and was a member of the Harlan Downtown Development Corporation.

His involvement as the first president of Western Iowa Pork, Inc. earned him “Man of the Year” honors by the Harlan Chamber of Commerce in 1963.

“Petersen has done a whale of a job with Western Iowa Pork, Inc.,” a January 21, 1963 newspaper article stated, calling him “A prime mover in the Shelby County efforts to attract industry.”

He was both a member and president of the Iowa Bankers Association.

Petersen represented the Seventh Congressional District in the Iowa Republican State Central Committee from 1962 – 1967. He served as the County Chairman and on the precinct committee. He also worked as campaign manager for Governor Robert D. Ray for four successful campaigns.

He was an elected member of the Harlan City Council from January 1, 2000 until December 31, 2007.

While serving on the city council, he and Mary Louise were instrumental in the planning and development of the C. G. Theirkeldsen Activity Center.

“We want to build a building the whole community can use,” Petersen had said.

During his tenure on council, Petersen was one of the driving forces behind the Christiansen subdivision, a housing addition.

At the ground breaking ceremony in May 2009, Harlan Mayor Gary Christiansen said, “This project is the result of the insightful and progressive thinking of a former City Council member. During the years he served on the Council, Rand Petersen sought ways to improve and to secure our community for future generations.”

Rand and Mary Louise served as co-campaign directors for the Harlan Community Library and the library addition.

The Petersen family has a long-tradition of philanthropic endeavors in Harlan and throughout the state. Because of the support and financial investment the Petersens placed back in the community, Harlan and Shelby County prospered.

Campbell said, “Rand and his family have been pillars in the communities of Harlan, Shelby County, Iowa City, and Okoboji. Their philanthropy stretches far and wide and thousands of people have benefited from their gifts towards health care, wellness, education, and community betterment.”

In 1984, Petersen helped estabish the Shelby County Health Foundation, a charitable organization to support health programs within the county. Petersen served as president for the foundation.

“The availability of health care is a fundamental ingredient in any area’s development,” Petersen said.

The family’s involvement with the Shelby County Health Foundation “was the seed for the contribution” that led to the Petersen Family Wellness Center and Lewis Family Aquatic Center, located at 1213 Chatburn Avenue, Harlan.

The 44,329 square foot facility opened in 2010, and is equipped with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, full size basketball and raquetball courts, and an indoor track.

Myrtue Medical Center CEO Barry Jacobsen said, “Rand Petersen has been instrumental and major contributor in supporting quality healthcare and wellness in our community.”

“We are grateful for Rand and Mary Louise’s steadfast dedication to our healthcare system, the Shelby County Health Foundation and the Wellness Center. He is leaving a lasting legacy with the Petersen Family Wellness Center and his investment and commitment to our community’s health and happiness.”

Rand was a founder and general partner for The Harlan Downtown Development Corporation, founded in 1978. The corporation consisted of over 20 limited partners who each invested $5,000 towards the community.

In 1993, four generations of the Petersen family gathered for the dedication of Vern and Wilmer Petersen Wildlife Management Area, located southwest of Manilla.

Rand encouraged his parents to donate an expanse of grassland and ponds on the Shelby-Crawford County line. The 450 acres was the former Petersen farm, and provides year-round public outdoor recreation.

Rand and Mary Louise advocated for the Endow Harlan Fund, officially created in March 2004. The foundation, now under the umbrella of the Shelby County Community Foundation, allows people to contribute funds for various nonprofit organizations in Harlan they deemed important.

In 1996, Rand was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Iowa. He and Mary Louise made annual contributions to the University of Iowa Foundation to support a number of university programs, including the College of Education, the Iowa Women’s Archives, UI Libraries, Old Capitol, the Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Art, Hawkeye athletics, and the UI Alumni Association.

In addition, the Petersen’s established the Mary Louise Petersen Endowed Chair in Higher Education in the university’s College of Education. The Petersens were members of the College of Liberal Arts Dean’s Club, the UI Alumni Association’s Directors’ Club, and the Foundation’s Presidents Club.

“Their support also includes generous gifts for unrestricted use, providing a critical resource that can be directed toward areas of greatest need at the university.

Petersen served on the national committee for the Hawkeye Arena Recreation Campaign and has been an active member of the advocates of UI Hospitals and Clinics,” UI representatives said.

Funeral service for H. Rand Petersen will be held Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, preceded by visitation from 10 - 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Kirkman.