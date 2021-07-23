Lifetime of Memories at the Shelby County Fair

Special thanks to Kristina Dotzler for providing the amazing calf photo! Here are a few highlights from the fair.....

HARLAN -- Some of the fun highlights of the 2021 Shelby County Fair:

• A child shows off her stuffed animal to fair queen Reanna Obrecht during the stuffed animal show Saturday.

• Brylee Dotzler giving her calf Oakley a kiss during the costume contest at the bottle calf show. (Photo courtesy Kristina Dotzler)

• Lane Greving participated in the pedal tractor pull Sunday.

• Erin Larsen and baby Aurora competed in the baby contest Saturday morning.

• Lindsey Sonderman performed a tap duet during the Bill Riley Talent Show Friday.

• Lucy Degroot threw a lasso during the ag olympics in the show ring Saturday.

• Kenadee and Trinadee Conrad went for a ride during the carnival. (Photos by Molly Blanco)