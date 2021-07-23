Home / Home

Lifetime of Memories at the Shelby County Fair

Fri, 07/23/2021 - 3:39pm admin
By: 
Molly Blanco, Reporter

Special thanks to Kristina Dotzler for providing the amazing calf photo!  Here are a few highlights from the fair.....

    HARLAN -- Some of the fun highlights of the 2021 Shelby County Fair:
  •  A child shows off her stuffed animal to fair queen Reanna Obrecht during the stuffed animal show Saturday.
    •  Brylee Dotzler giving her calf Oakley a kiss during the costume contest at the bottle calf show.  (Photo courtesy Kristina Dotzler)
    •  Lane Greving participated in the pedal tractor pull Sunday.
    •  Erin Larsen and baby Aurora competed in the baby contest Saturday morning.
    •  Lindsey Sonderman performed a tap duet during the Bill Riley Talent Show Friday.
   •  Lucy Degroot threw a lasso during the ag olympics in the show ring Saturday.
    •  Kenadee and Trinadee Conrad went for a ride during the carnival.  (Photos by Molly Blanco)

