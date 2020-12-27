Little Toy Trains, Little Toy Tracks
ELK HORN – The hit Christmas song Old Toy Trains (sometimes referred to as Little Toy Trains) talks of the holiday season with Santa bringing gifts, including little toy trains and little toy tracks, to a youngster at Christmas time.
The song was written by Roger Miller for his son back in 1967, and gained popularity when sung by the likes of not only Miller, but The Forrester Sisters and Glen Campbell.
For those who are passionate about trains the tune is a special one, and count Pastor Keith Menter of Elk Horn’s Lutheran Church as a lover of anything locomotive related.
