Living Last Supper returns to county

HARLAN — The Last Supper is coming to life again in Shelby County after a hiatus from 2019 to 2022. The event has taken place for more than 20 years.

Sponsored by First United Methodist Church, the Last Supper has been performed throughout Iowa. This year there are only two performances — April 2 at Salem Lutheran Church in Elk Horn and April 6 at Faith Family Church in Harlan.

The performances include acting and music. It will be narrated this year by Al Hazelton.

Mike Cain plays Judas and has been doing so since its second year in production.

“It is a ministry,” he said. “Generally church attendance in the U.S. and probably worldwide have been down, so anything we can do to get somebody to think about Jesus would be a positive thing.”

Contact Mike Cain at 712-579-9345 to volunteer.