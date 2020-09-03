Lo-Ma Jazz hopes for big IJC showing

LOGAN -- To say that this has been a big year for the Logan-Magnolia band program is an understatement.

Not only has the jazz band qualified for the second year in a row for the Iowa Jazz Championships, but the concert band has been selected to perform at the Iowa Bandmasters Association Conference in May.

Director Alex Albertson, in only his sixth year at the helm of the band program, sees good things happening for the music students at Lo-Ma, who have worked tremendously hard to put Logan-Magnolia on the map....musically speaking.