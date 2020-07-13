Local band selected for River Riot

REGIONAL – Harlan native Sean Sorensen and his band, Devil in The Details, have been selected to perform at the popular River Riot rock concert in Council Bluffs in September, marking a significant moment in the band’s rise as one of the Midwest’s popular hardcore rock bands.

Sponsored by 89.7 The River in Council Bluffs, River Riot draws thousands to the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater each year. The concert was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.

Devil in The Details joins Hollywood Undead, BadWolves, Yelawolf, Royal Bliss, Venaculas, Screaming for Silence and Discrepancies on the concert ticket.

“I have been submitting Devil for River Riot since 2016,” Sorensen, a 2010 graduate of Harlan Community High School, said. “This year was just finally the year The River decided to give us our chance, and we couldn’t be more appreciative.”

Devil in The Details will be the first band of the day, kicking off River Riot at 1 p.m. The group is pumped for the opportunity. “We play first so it is early, but we are excited to showcase new music and play for a large crowd,” Sorensen said. “This may be our biggest show to date depending on the turnout.”