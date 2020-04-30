Local Businesses Cope with Mandatory Closure

HARLAN – Keith Bauer has seen this before, and remembers it well.

It wasn’t a pandemic, but the current effect of a major world and United States economic disruption due to COVID-19 gives him pause and a sense of Déjà vu.

“During World War II, shoes were rationed,” Bauer remembers. He was a youngster at the time and his parents ran the Harlan shoe store. His father, Albert Bauer, purchased Walter’s Shoe Store in August of 1926. “Every man, woman and child were issued stamps for three pair a year.

“The stamps expired on the same day, one at a time. When there was an expiration date, customers flocked in to buy shoes. I did not see my parents during those days as they were so busy selling shoes.

“Availability of product during WW II was a challenge. Shelves got a bit bare at times.”

Sound familiar? Like toilet paper or paper towels, hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes today amidst the coronavirus outbreak?

Like others across Iowa and the nation, Bauer, who owns and manages Bauer’s Shoe Store that has been in operation for 93+ years, was forced to close the doors March 26 on state orders from the governor as a non-essential business. It was a tough thing to do….he remembers locking the door at 8 p.m. that evening.

“Fortunately almost all of our fall 2020 shoes were ordered in January at St. Paul Market and early February at the Kansas City market,” Bauer said. But it’s tough, he admits.

“Spring is full of events for new shoes – weddings, proms, track, baseball, soccer, construction, field work,” he said. “The shoes just sit there. I expect a surge when we re-open.”

Online options are a major competition even now, Bauer said, but he says 60 percent of all online shoes are returned. “We have a product that needs to be tried on. We also offer sizes not available in big box stores – for example in Womens’ New Balance 357 we stock 42 different sizes.”

He has provided curbside service for some, as they are repeat shoe products where the customer already knows the size and style.

He continues to pay his three employees a normal weekly salary, and he has taken advantage of federal forgivable loan options for small businesses. “I said no, but later changed my mind,” Bauer said.

During the closure, Bauer takes care of the mail, UPS and FedEx. He’s answering many phone calls, and with the end of his fiscal year this past March 31, there’s a lot of paperwork to complete. He was fortunate to get his annual four-day skiing trip taken in late January before the worst of the coronavirus arrived. He’s now anxious to re-open.

“It’s always great when customers tell me how much they appreciate having an old-style, full-service shoe store,” Bauer said. “Some people my age, 82, have actually retired, but I feel our store is too important not to continue.”

Fourth Generation

The Fourth Generation women’s clothing store opened its doors in 1974 at 515 Court St. The store takes its name from Marty (Beno) Burchett’s family retail tradition. She is a descendant of the pioneer merchants who owned Beno’s Department Store (1886) in Council Bluffs.

In 1986 she moved the store to its present location at 1012 6th St., the former home of Shelby County State Bank. Two years later she opened Lady B’s at 515 Court St. and operated it until 1998 when she sold the business.

Like Bauer, Burchett said the mandatory closure is difficult for stores with seasonal goods such as clothing. She’s never seen something quite like this, although there have been hardships over the years.

“This is a new experience,” Burchett said. “I opened in 1974, so we have seen the pork plant close, the farm crisis and the Wall Street crash. When we were located at 515 Court St., a fire at the neighboring tavern smoked us right out of business for three months.

“We all depend on cash flow which stopped a month ago. Cash reserves from the fourth quarter business are quickly disappearing as invoices pile up.”

Right now there is no business. When the day comes that she can re-open, Burchett says she expects heavy discounting in stores because the season has been shortened by the mandate.

Burchett says she keeps busy receiving spring goods, changing displays, cleaning, contacting vendors and spending more time at home. “I have sorted through many old pictures and memorabilia,” she said.

Her website is for informational purposes only, and not set up for online purchasing. She said she’s happy to meet people by appointment if asked. “Social distancing is never a problem for us,” Burchett said.

Also like Bauer, Burchett has been able to take advantage of the federal paycheck protection plan from the federal government. She hasn’t had anyone working in April, but is able to keep providing employees with paychecks, and the loan is forgiven if used to keep employees on the payroll.

Floral Elegance

One of the new kids on the block in downtown Harlan is Floral Elegance, owned and operated by Andrea Miller. She has owned the family flower shop for 14 ½ years, but the shop has been in Harlan for more than 40 years – moving within the past year to its current location at 1018 6th St.

The mandatory, non-essential business closure is truly heartbreaking, Miller said, affecting her business greatly. “We missed out on prom and rental of tuxes,” she said. “We have lost out on graduation parties. Our daily traffic is obviously nothing at the moment.

“I do not know what to expect for the remainder of the year. Our little downtown is a ghost town and some may not survive this.”

The flower shop has been able to continue phone orders, and they post items on social media. They can deliver orders, or customers can continue to pick up at the back door utilizing the necessary precautions.

“It has been difficult without our walk-in traffic for flowers, coffee and other items we sell,” Miller said. “As far as going forward after this we will just need to pray for the support of our community to help keep us going.

“Hope they remember to shop local.”

Floral Elegance had to furlough one employee back on March 17, but Miller said she has filed for unemployment and will come back as soon as possible. Miller has been able to take advantage of some of the benefits offered at the state and/or federal level.

“I have not seen anything like this in my years of owning the flower shop, nor in the years my dad owned the shop,” Miller said.

Stay safe, healthy; shop local

What all three agree is that Shelby Countians are doing the right thing by listening to health professionals, practicing social distancing, wearing masks when required and staying vigilant. They hope all will continue to support local business as much as possible.

“This past month has given us a look at living in a town with limited goods and services,” said Burchett. “If we do not patronize local businesses, they will not be able to continue, and we will end up with a ghost town.

“Please do not form an opinion about any local business if you have not been there. It is not fair to pass judgment based on hearsay. Harlan has plenty of good things to offer.”

She reminds residents to listen to the medical experts and use common sense. “We do not live in crowded conditions, but be respectful of other people’s spaces.”

Miller agreed. “Our residents need to remember to continue supporting us,” she said. “The local restaurants who were able to provide pick up or delivery when normally they may not frequent local. Our grocery stores that provided online shopping and delivery. They deserve a big applause. They took abuse during this time. It wasn’t their fault that they were out of toilet paper, etc. Yet, they were yelled at.

“They need to remember our clothing stores that have been closed. Plain and simple just remember your local businesses. Also remember all the medical people who had to endure being around it. To some extent its been good to social distance ourselves from others. I honestly think it really hasn’t hit our area hard yet.”

Bauer is optimistic when the governor gives the order to re-open the state, it will be a positive.

“Be ready for a rush when you open,” he said.