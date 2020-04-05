Local Businesses will Re-open Slowly

COUNTY -- Harlan and Shelby County businesses, especially restaurants, are easing their way back into being open to the public for in-person seating and shopping as the state and communities navigate re-opening this week.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds eased social distancing restrictions for certain businesses in 77 counties last week, which includes Shelby County, allowing those businesses to open as of May 1.

In the 77 counties, the proclamation permits restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks, and certain other retail establishments to re-open in a limited fashion with public health measures in place. In addition, the governor’s proclamation lifts the restriction on religious and spiritual gatherings so long as churches and other gathering hosts implement reasonable public health measures.

All other regulatory relief previously provided to affected Iowans is also extended until Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Locally, some restaurants have decided to re-open as of last Friday with social distancing requirements, while others will continue with carry-out, curbside and delivery options, opting not to re-open inside dining at this time. Many of them announced it on social media.

Among those now open for inside seating are The Buck Snort, Harlan Golf and Country Club and Mi Casa in Harlan. The Buck Snort is adapting to some regulations that the state has set in place, it announced, such as all tables being six feet apart, only six family members at a table, they will serve soft drinks, and all food runners and bussers will be gloved.

Outside patio seating is open as well.

Mi Casa reports that it is now open. In a Facebook post, the owners said, “We miss all of our customers. We appreciate all the support from everyone during this quarantine.”

Others, however, will take a phased in approach.

Border Fare is appreciative of all the support shown during this time, but will hold off a while longer before opening up the dining room. “We feel that it is just the wisest decision at this point,” its Facebook post said. “Although we don’t have an exact date...we very much look forward to fully opening up in the very near future and getting things back to normal.”

Sandwich Bowl won’t be opening its dining room until June 1, but it will continue with its take out service which has been very successful.

“We will continue with our temporary drive-through option to pick up your call-in orders. Thanks for being patient with us during this trying time. We want to keep you and our staff safe and this seems like the best option for now.”

Victoria Station, with new owners Angela and Richard Buman, will remain carry-out only at this time. They are working to re-open the dining room in accordance with state guidlines.

“It’s important at this time that we all proceed cautiously, and we will do our part,” their Facebook post said. “Thank you for understanding, and we appreciate your continued support.”

Milk & Honey will continue to offer curbside pick-up and specialty catering, but won’t re-open the dining room until further notice.

“This is a tough decision to make, but community health and safety are of utmost importance to us. We are so grateful for the support you’ve provided over the last month and a half, and we hope you’ll continue to show love to small businesses like ours as we adapt to this new normal.”