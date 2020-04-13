Local COVID-19 cases steady
COUNTY – Crawford County recorded its first death as related to COVID-19, a 61-80 year old individual reported over the weekend.
It’s the first death recorded in the immediate area due to coronavirus.
Shelby County’s numbers remained steady this past week at seven confirmed cases, with six of those reportedly recovered and one still recovering, according to Myrtue Medical Center and Shelby County Department of Public Health. There are 61 negative results and four pending.
Local officials say social distancing appears to be working not only locally but statewide and nationwide. They urge residents to continue staying home to help flatten the curve.
COVID-19 Statistics
Shelby County Cases 7
Nearby Counties
Harrison County 12
Crawford County 6
Audubon County 1
Pottawattamie County 12
Monona County 6
Carroll County 1
Cass County 1
Statewide
Number of Cases in Iowa 1,710
Deaths 43
Negative Tests 16,986
