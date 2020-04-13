Home / Home

Local COVID-19 cases steady

Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:20am admin
Crawford County sees first death --

    COUNTY – Crawford County recorded its first death as related to COVID-19, a 61-80 year old individual reported over the weekend.
    It’s the first death recorded in the immediate area due to coronavirus.
    Shelby County’s numbers remained steady this past week at seven confirmed cases, with six of those reportedly recovered and one still recovering, according to Myrtue Medical Center and Shelby County Department of Public Health.  There are 61 negative results and four pending.
    Local officials say social distancing appears to be working not only locally but statewide and nationwide.  They urge residents to continue staying home to help flatten the curve.

 

COVID-19 Statistics

Shelby County Cases    7

Nearby Counties
Harrison County    12
Crawford County    6
Audubon County    1
Pottawattamie County    12
Monona County    6
Carroll County    1
Cass County    1

Statewide
Number of Cases in Iowa    1,710
Deaths    43
Negative Tests    16,986

