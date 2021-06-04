Local HCHS scholarships growing

HARLAN - The 39 local scholarships available thru the HCHS guidance office and another 26 scholarships you will find on Harlanonline.com that are available directly from organizations provide a great planning document for students as they determine which scholarships they may want to apply for whether they are seniors or they are juniors planning ahead for next year.

Jenni Svendsen, HCHS guidance counselor said, “Harlan Community High School is thrilled about the amount of community support that we receive each year in scholarship donations for our graduating seniors.”

She said most college tuition rates continue to increase each year in the state of Iowa and throughout the U.S. College graduates continue to leave school with greater and greater amounts of debt. The community support, in terms of scholarships, allows graduating seniors to begin college with a little more breathing-room in terms of paying for college.

Most of the local, community-based scholarships offered to Harlan Community graduates are awarded directly to the college’s financial aid office towards tuition after the student completes their first semester of college.

“Students can find all of the necessary information about these local scholarships, including applications, scholarship amounts, due dates, and eligibility requirements on the Harlan Community High School Guidance Web page. If students have any questions about scholarship information or need help, the HCHS Counselors are always willing to help,” Svendsen said.

Special thanks goes to Tracy Petersen, HCHS counseling secretary & state reporting specialist for her effort putting together these lists.



NEW HCHS-RELATED SCHOLARSHIPS

(all scholarship deadlines are noted at the end of each scholarship)

Kent Morgan Memorial Scholarship - $500 award to Any HCHS Senior furthering their education in an agriculture-related field at an accredited 2 or 4-year college, trade school, or other accredited school. (April 15)

Mary Kathryn Ahrenholtz Memorial Scholarship - $500 award to a HCHS Senior pursuing a degree in education. Selection will be based upon the completion of the application form as well as an essay. (April 21)

HCHS-RELATED SCHOLARSHIPS

8th Annual Harlan FFA - $500 awarded to a graduating senior who has been a member of the Harlan FFA Chapter for at least 3 years, maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher; maintained a Supervised Agricultural Experience Project each year while in FFA; plans to attend a two- or four-year community college, trade school, or Univ. (February 28)

American Red Cross Bloodmobile - Amount of scholarship based on units donated annually at HCHS bloodmobiles; awarded to a Heath Occupation Students of America or National Honor Society member who has participated/worked a HCHS blood drive. (April 17)

Bandow, William & Elsie - Award to be determined; must be a resident of Crawford, Carroll, Sac, Ida, Monona, Harrison or Shelby counties; must be interested and attending any seminary for the purpose of becoming a pastor and/or be interested in becoming a parochial school teacher of the Lutheran Church - MIssouri Synod; if no qualified individuals apply, the committee will consider any qualified person who desires to attend college. (June 1, 2021)

Bank of Iowa Spirit of Chandy - Twenty $500 awards to high school seniors who plan to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited two- or four-year college, University, junior college or community college; available to Bank of Iowa customers and non-customers; preference given to those students who participated in activities Chandy was passionate about: swimming, biking, running and flying . (March 26, 2021)

Bauer, Maude and Keith - two $4,000 scholarships, one to an HCHS student pursuing a four-year degree in music, vocal and a second in an undesignated area of study. (March 31)

Bisgard, Connie Lamar - approximately $5,000 to a former graduate of HCHS in their junior or senior year enrolled at Iowa State and pursuing a 4-year degree in Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering or Agronomy, (March 31)

Christensen, Roy & Lillian - one $750 scholarship to a HCHS graduating senior in the top 25% of their class. (March 31)

Eastern Star, Exodus Chapter No. 313 - one $300 scholarships given to any senior from Exira, EH/K, Audubon, IKM Manning and Harlan Community Schools going to an accredited college, nursing school, trade school, or other. (April 1)

Dr. Craig L. Larson Perpetual Scholarship - $500 awarded to a HS student with a minimum of 2.5 cumulative GPA with a properly submitted application. Financial need must be established by written explanation and certification of American Born citizenship. Any relative of Dr. or Mrs. Larson other than direct descendants must disqualify themselves and not be in attendance or influence the scholarship committee. (April 1)

Eble, George (Memorial) - the Shelby - Tennant Alumni Association will award a $500 scholarship to a student who resides in the former Shelby-Tennant School District, with preference given to someone going into education; if no other applicants in that field, others will be considered. (March 1)

Farm Bureau (Shelby Co.) - Three $1,000 scholarships - two in a field of Agriculture, one in any field (including Ag) awarded. Must be a son or daughter of a Farm Bureau Member; only one application is necessary for both Farm Bureau scholarships. Go to “Member Benefits” at iowafarmbureau.com. (2-26-2021)

Frum, M. Alice - One $500 scholarship to a student who must reside in the AHSTW school district, regardless of where attending high school. (March 1)\

Gettys (Memorial) - two $500 scholarships to an HCHS senior involved in at least 2 sponsored activities their junior & senior years with a GPA of 2.5 or above, planning to attend at least a 2-year institution (April 1)

Haase, Alice Naomi (Memorial) - $500 to a graduating senior who has made application to a college/university in pursuit of a Liberal Arts education. (April 15)

Harlan Community Library Foundation – Two (2) $500 to any student who is a permanent resident of Shelby County and a U.S. citizen with a minimum current GPA of 2.5, preference given to a student pursuing a degree in the field of Library Science, Education, Journalism, or English; if no other applicants in these fields, others will be considered. Must be enrolled full time for the 2021 Fall Semester at a 4-year college/university or a 2-year community college. (March 31)

Harlan Knights of Columbus & Guild - scholarships to all eligible students who are members or whose parents are members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and who have participated in weekly liturgy, parochial school and/or religious formation classes, sacramental preparation and witnessing to one’s faith; awards are up to a $2,000 scholarship. (April 1)

Harlan Lions Club - Five $600 scholarships to any HCHS graduating senior; must be pursuing a post-secondary education in any state at an accredited institution. (April 8)

Harlan Masonic Lodge #321 Scholarship - Seven $500 scholarships; any senior is eligible that plans to further their education at an accredited college, nursing school, trade school or other. (April 1)

Hill, Dan (Memorial) - $500 to a graduating senior who wrestled for 4 years in the HCHS wrestling program; enrolled in a two- or four-year college/Univ. in the fall semester immediately after HS graduation. (April 16)

Johnston, Nikki (Memorial) - From $250 - $1,000 awarded to high school seniors planning to further their education; must have GPA of 2.5 or above. (April 1)

Lage Loan Trust - $49,255 was given in scholarship loans were given to 24 students in the 2020 graduating class. Each received two percent loans of $2,254. Student must be in the top half of the class and attending a four year college. There is no application; students qualify based on their class rank (top half) and must attend any four year college/university. Students will be notified by the HCHS office if they have met the requirements.

Langenfeld, Mark A. & Helen (Memorial) - $1,000 scholarship to a HCHS senior who will be attending an Iowa college or Univ. (2, 3 or 4 year program), have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. (April 1)

Latta, Lucile Charitable Trust Memorial Scholar – To be eligible must be a HCHS senior who plans on furthering their education at any education organization. (April 15)

Lauridsen Family - Two $2,500 awards for a member of the HCHS Class of 2021; minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5; must be committed to pursuing a technical trade (i.e.: plumbing, electrical, automotive, engineering, robotics or computer/information technology). (April 1)

LightBox Systems IT Scholarship - $500 awarded to a graduating senior pursuing a career in Information Technology (IT). LightBox Systems is dedicated to the advancement of technology in our schools and workplaces. (April 24)

Meyer, Ryan & Mallory Jazz - Two $300 scholarships available to HCHS graduating senior who participated in the jazz program for at least 2 years during their high school career, minimum GPA of 2.5. (April 2)

Midstates Bank - two $500 scholarship to an HCHS senior and Midstates Bank customer (students of a Midstates Bank employee are NOT eligible) who plans to attend a college or accredited school, 3.0 GPA and involved in extracurricular activities. (April 15)

Myrtue Medical Auxiliary - five $800 scholarships to students pursuing a healthcare related degree, must be a resident of the area served by Myrtue Medical Center and have at least a “C” average on the admission test, must be between the ages of 17 and 55. (April 1)

Myrtue Medical Auxiliary/Donafae Hibray Memorial - This $800 scholarship is in memory of Donafae Hibray, a long-time member of the Auxiliary and will be awarded to a student pursuing a degree in any healthcare career; must be a resident of the area served by Myrtue Medical Center and have at least a “C” average on the admission test, must be between the ages of 17 and 55. (April 1)

Nelsen, Norman (Memorial) - $500 scholarship to a HS graduating senior; must be a sibling/child/grandchild of a U.S. Veteran or active duty service member, including Guard and Reserve; minimum GPA of 2.5; participated in community organized sponsored activities that directly or indirectly improved life in the community; planning to attend a trade school, community college or Univ. (April 2)

Nishnabotna Conservation Foundation - $500 scholarship for one Shelby County student who plans to further their education in a degree related to the natural resources field; current college attendees also qualify; may reapply throughout their undergraduate program and scholarships may be renewed. (April 1)

Nishnabotna Valley Foundation - available to any high school senior; those for students participating in a 2-year technical degree institution and to any student that resides within the NVREC service territory; one $1,000 scholarships available through Basin Electric to any student whose parents are customers of the Nishnabotna Valley REC service area. (February 12)

Panama Transfer - $1,000 scholarship to a member of the HCHS class of 2021 planning to attend a trade school in Iowa or an Iowa community college beginning in the Fall of 2021 or before in the diesel mechanic/technology field; minimum GPA of 2.5; must be committed to pursuing a diesel mechanic/technology field at a 1- to 2-year post-secondary institution. (April 1)

Scott, Paul F. & June D. - 10 scholarships of approx. $1,000 each to a HCHS senior; must be enrolling in a two- or four-year degree or certified program, preference given to students with successful HS academic careers, extra-curricular activities, along with a demonstrated community service spirit of volunteerism. (March 31)

Shelby Community Club Scholarship - One or two $500 scholarships available to any graduating senior who resides within the boundaries of the AHSTW School District, either enrolled in the AHSTW school, open enrolled to another school district, or home schooled. (April 1)

Shelby Co. Soil & Water Conservation District - a $500 scholarship available to the Class of 2021 students pursuing programs of study in any field of conservation or agriculture; the District winner’s application will be sent to the regional competition with a chance of winning an additional scholarship of $3,000 (1st place), $2,000 (2nd place), and $1,000 (3rd place). Regional winners who do not receive the state awards will receive $600, cdiowa.org or call 755-2417 ext. 3. (February 12)

Shelby Co. Univ. Women - $250 scholarship to an HCHS graduating female attending a four year college. (April 1)

Smith, Bob (Memorial) - $250 scholarship to a HS senior planning to attend a 2 or 4-year college, univ. or trade school; must have participated in Shelby Co. 4-H or FFA activities and/or be currently enrolled in a 4-H or FFA program; minimum GPA of 2.5 or equivalent. Applications at the Shelby Co. Extension Office in Harlan. (May 21)

Town & Country Credit Union - Three (3) $750 awards to students of the 2021 high school graduating class; applicant must be a primary member “in good standing” of TCCU, or applicant’s immediate family members must be primary members. (April 5)

United Bank of Iowa - $500 scholarship, with preference given to a student, or parents of the student, who are a UBI customer. Preference of field of study would be business, finance, accounting, agriculture or related field, high school senior with a 2.5 GPA or above or higher. (April 15)

Vanderheiden, John (Wrestling) - $500 awarded to a HCHS wrestler, cheerleader or manager who has been with the program for four years. (April 16)

***Below are some of the websites that we encourage students to use to find additional scholarships. Maybe you could include these instead of listing all the countless other scholarships? Make them do the work to find them. Just a thought. I included our website, the three Regent schools in Iowa and IWCC as well.***

• HCHS Guidance - https://sites.google.com/a/hcsdcyclones.com/hchs-guidance/home

• Univ. of Iowa - https://admissions.uiowa.edu/finances/scholarships

• Iowa State Univ. - admissions.iastate.edu/scholarships/

• Univ. of Northern Iowa - https://finaid.uni.edu/scholarship

• Iowa Western Community College - iwcc.edu/future_student/financial_aid/scholarships.asp

Scholarship Search Engines

• scholarships.com/

• icansucceed.org/ican-scholarship-database

• iowacollegeaid.gov/financialaid

• fastweb.com/college-scholarships

• collegeraptor.com/

• chegg.com/scholarships

34 SCHOLARSHIPS DIRECTORY FROM DONORS

Agriland FS, Inc. - Up to ten $1,000 scholarships to HS seniors, as well as college freshmen, sophomores and juniors pursuing a career in any field of study in agriculture at an accredited two- or four-year college, univ., or vocational-technical school, students with immediate family member employed by Agriland FS are ineligible to apply. Apply at agrilandfs.com/Foundation. (March 1)

Brian Pearson Memorial (Iowa Games) - $1,000 to any HS junior or senior for the 2019-2020 school year who have previously participated in any Iowa Games events (Summer Iowa Games, Winter Iowa Games, Iowa Games Net Fest or Iowa Games Mud Run) and pursuing post-high school education, one male and one female will be chosen each year. (April 7)

CDS Global - Donald F. Ross Scholarship ($500 to $1,250) to an accredited trade school, junior college, two or four-year college. Must be an employee or parents of an employee of CDS. Apply to the local Harlan CDS Community Contribution Committee. (April 2)

Coca-Cola Scholars Program - up to $20,000 to high school seniors planning to pursue a degree at an accredited US post-secondary institution, have a minimum GPA of 3.0 at the end of their junior year of high school, applicants may not be children or grandchildren of The Coca-Cola Company. (October 31)

Edmundson, Jennie Foundation - Stahlnecker Trust Nursing Scholarships - students entering a college nursing program in the fall of 2021 or nurses returning to acquire a RN to BSN, MSN or Advanced Practice Nursing, apply at jehfoundation.org or email sandy.westphal@nmhs.org (April 4).

Elks National Foundation “Most Valuable Student” - 500 four-year scholarships to the highest rated applicants; ranging from $1,000 per year to $12,500 per year; open to any high school senior; apply at elks.org. (November 5)

Elks Legacy Scholarship - $4,000 awards to 300 eligible applicants; only children and grandchildren of Elks are eligible; apply at elks.org (January 31)

Farm Bureau (Iowa) - 54 renewable $1,000 scholarships divided amongst Iowa’s nine Farm Bureau districts. Must be a son or daughter of a Farm Bureau member; only one application is necessary for both Farm Bureau scholarships. (March 1)

Grand Lodge of Iowa - scholarships through the Grand Lodge Scholarship Program for students pursuing a 2- or 4-year college program (February 1) and the Masonic Charitable Educational Corp. (MCEC) Scholarship for students enrolling in a mechanical or trade course of study at an accredited Iowa community college (March 1); the number of scholarships and the amounts for each is dependent on the investment income earned.

Hagan Foundation - up to $6,000 each semester for up to eight semesters to a student in the 2020 HS graduating class who attended as a junior and senior at an eligible high school, must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, scored 23 or higher on the ACT (Composite Score) or have scored 1110 on the SAT (Reading and Math), must work 240 hours in the twelve months prior to the start of college, must complete the FAFSA. (November 15)

Horatio Alger Scholarships - up to $22,000 for eligible HS senior graduating in 2020, must demonstrate critical financial need (family income of $55,000 or less), be involved In co-curricular and community service activities, display integrity and perseverance In overcoming adversity; GPA requirements vary by program; please refer to the individual offerings for each of these scholarships areas: State, Career & Technical, Targeted and National; go to horatioalger.org. (June 15 and October 25)

Hy-Vee Foundation - An estimated 90 - $1,000 scholarships are available; must be a high school senior working for Hy-Vee or subsidiary who began employment on or before September 15 or a HS senior son and/or daughter of a full-, regular-, or part-time Hy-Vee or subsidiary employee who has a minimum of six months employment as of September 15 AND must be enrolling in college for the first time. (February10)

Iowa 4-H Foundation - Various scholarships ranging from $500 to $10,000; High school graduate who must be a former or current member of Iowa 4-H, call Shelby Co. Extension, 755-3104. (February 1)

Iowa Auto Dealers Foundation for Education - $2,500 for students interested in pursuing careers in the automobile industry, including technician training, body shop/collision repair, diesel, new vehicle sales, parts sales, accounting or business administration. (March 2)

Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation — various $1,000 scholarships to college students who have been involved in cattle or beef activities, iowacattlemensfoundation.org.

Iowa FFA Foundation - The Iowa FFA Foundation is responsible for coordinating scholarships designed to assist students financially as they prepare for a career in the industry of agriculture. For more information about these scholarships, visit iowaffafoundation.org. (March 1)

Iowa Hospital Education & Research Foundation (IHERF) - Fifty scholarships of up to $7,000 ($3,500 per year for a maximum of two years to a high school seniors seeking health care education or training; in exchange for financial support, each award recipient must commit to working one year in an Iowa hospital for each year of the scholarship award. Apply at iowahospitalscholarships.org. (March 30)

Iowa Newspaper Foundation - scholarship awards typically range between $500 and $1,000; for Iowa college students preparing for a career in the newspaper industry at an Iowa community college or univ., inanews.com under “Future Journalists”. (February 14)

Iowa State Univ. - Mores Family Community Journalism Scholarship - up to four $2,000 scholarships to a sophomore or older student attending ISU’s Greenlee School of Journalism. Greenlee School of Journalism, Room 178, Hamilton Hall, Ames 50011.

Mediacom World Class Scholars - $1,000 non-renewable, must be legal resident of areas serviced by Medicacom, awardees may attend any accredited two- or four-year college, univ., technical or vocational school within the US. (February 15)

Morrow, Warren A. (Memorial) - This memorial scholarship is open to high school seniors and college students who are members of the Iowa Credit Union Foundation; HS seniors graduating in 2020 will compete (based on online essay submission) for scholarships totaling $7,500; first place is $3,000, second place is $2,000, third place is $1,500 and fourth place is $1,000; post-high school students entering, or already attending, an accredited undergraduate, graduate or vocational program in 2020 are eligible for two $2,000 scholarships. Apply at IowaCreditUnionFoundation.org, click on “Grants & Scholarships”. (February 7)

National FFA Collegiate Scholarships - annually $2 million in scholarships are given out to FFA members. Not an FFA member? Don’t worry, six organizations offer scholarships to non-members. Visit ffa.org and search FFA scholarships to download their 52-page list of scholarships. (January 15)

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), promotes educational opportunities for women. They offer the Star scholarship in the amount of $2,500, to a female candidate who exhibits excellence in academics, leadership, extracurricular activities, community service and shows potential for future success.

Professional Educators of Iowa - The Foundation scholarships and awards are available to any Iowa student who is interested in pursuing a career in education; various scholarships and amounts are available; peiowa.org. (April 1)

Shelby Co. Cattlemen’s Assoc. - up to 29 - $1,000 scholarships to a Shelby Co. college freshmen or older, parents must a member of the Shelby Co. Cattlemen for a minimum of three years, either as a producer or friend of the industry and remain a member the year following receipt of the scholarship. Applications mailed to Cattlemen membership in January.

Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation - More than 80 scholarships ranging from $250 to $7,000 to students in this area; online submission process allows easier matching of students with scholarships. Apply at http://swiowaeducationalfoundation.org. (March 15)

Titan Machinery - Service Technician Sponsorship (STS) Program - Titan Machinery dealerships are working with schools in their area that offer a two-year Associates in Applied Science (AAS) degree in Diesel Technology to engage students in its STS program. Sponsorship is also available to students in Precision Ag/GPS Product Specialist AAS degree programs. Sponsored students will work part time at a Titan Machinery store while going to school, and have an opportunity for full time employment as a Service Technician upon graduation, titanmachinery.com.