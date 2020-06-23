Local musicians selected for honor marching band
REGIONAL -- Eighteen area music students, including six from Harlan Community High School, have been selected to participate in the Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band, and will perform in the Holiday Bowl Parade in San Diego later this year.
Jack Klitgaard, Mitchell Rueschenberg, Ian Kearney, Emma Herzberg, Angie Ordonez and Ian Shelton from HCHS were selected following successful auditions in the spring. Rueschenberg, Klitgaard and Kearney were 1, 2 and 3 on tenors, while Herzberg is bari sax 1, Ordonez is tenor sax 5 and Shelton is mellophone 7.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
