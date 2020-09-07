Local outstanding debt obligations on the decline
REGIONAL – Outstanding debt obligations for local governmental agencies decreased in the past year, following the state trend that saw an overall increase in debt, according to a report released by the state treasurer’s office.
Shelby County saw it’s total debt obligations decrease from $34,577,568 in 2018 to $31,464,158 in 2019. Much of the reported debt can be attributed to the City of Harlan/Harlan Municipal Utilities and Harlan Community Schools. (see accompanying table)
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)