Local outstanding debt obligations on the decline

Thu, 07/09/2020 - 8:00am admin

    REGIONAL – Outstanding debt obligations for local governmental agencies decreased in the past year, following the state trend that saw an overall increase in debt, according to a report released by the state treasurer’s office.
    Shelby County saw it’s total debt obligations decrease from $34,577,568 in 2018 to $31,464,158 in 2019.  Much of the reported debt can be attributed to the City of Harlan/Harlan Municipal Utilities and Harlan Community Schools.  (see accompanying table)

