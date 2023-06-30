Local Pizza Ranch wins multiple national awards

HARLAN — Pizza Ranch in Harlan was awarded several awards at the national conference in Keystone, Colorado.

The business won multiple “Best Month Ever” awards in 2022. These awards are given to stores that beat their sales dollar amount compared to years prior. Harlan Pizza Ranch won this award four times in 2022.

The store was nominated to win the food quality award and placed first.

“We work really, really hard to provide the best product that we can put out for our guests,” general manager Jackie Cote said. “This isn’t a one-man show here; I wish everyone from my team could have been there because they’re the ones that truly do the job.”

The store also ranked second for cleanliness, third in value and sixth in guest services. Being nominated depends on the guest surveys the community completes after each meal.

“I just want to really thank the community for their support for this restaurant; without them, we wouldn’t have achieved some really great things in the last couple of years,” Cote said.