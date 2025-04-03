Londo named Executive Director of Shelby County Historical Museum

HARLAN — The Shelby County Historical Museum has named Megan Londo Executive Director.

Londo joined the museum’s staff in May 2024 as the Collections Assistant, accepting new objects, entering them into the database, then displaying them in the museum.

“I got really into researching the history of our county and ended up writing an article for our newsletter, so my job description changed a little. I took on research requests and started working on a project to engage the community with the museum and the history of our county,” Londo said.

With her new position as Executive Director, she will oversee the museum’s daily operations, as well as fundraising, grant writing, and exhibit development. “My passion for preserving and sharing history won’t get lost in paying bills though,” she said. “I have some fun things in store for the museum.”

Londo is looking forwarding to continuing the traditions like Santa in the Cabins previous directors, volunteers, and founders have in place. “I’m also ready to bring some of my own flair to the museum and share it with the community,” she said. “I’m also really looking forward to finding more people like me who are passionate about history and getting them involved too!”

She is honored the board recognized her passion for preserving and sharing the history of rural Iowa and is looking forward to the new opportunity.

“Something my dad taught me was just to listen. There are so many things I’ve learned by sitting with people and listening to their stories. Now I get to take those stories and share them through social media, newsletters and events,” she said.

Upcoming events at the Shelby County Historical Museum include an Educator’s Night in March, which will bring together Shelby County’s educational organizations to share resources for local educators. The free event is open to all area educators, including teachers, homeschoolers, and youth group leaders, and will feature door prizes, goodie bags, and refreshments. There is a registration link on the website www.shelbycoiamuseum.org . One lucky person who registers will receive a special door prize.

Londo said for more information about what is happening at the museum, follow on Facebook and “Please feel free to stop by the museum sometime.”