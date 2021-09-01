Long-term-care residents getting vaccines

COUNTY -- Following the Emergency Use Authorization of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines last month, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is now partnering with county public health departments to begin vaccinating Iowans.

Both vaccines are currently being administered in Iowa to the Phase 1A priority populations of healthcare personnel and long-term care residents and staff. Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health is working with facilities in our county to allocate vaccine doses to the Phase 1A priority populations.

All 400 doses allocated to Shelby County thus far will be administered by Wednesday, January 6th to healthcare personnel in the county.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the county are working with the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program to receive COVID-19 vaccine for their residents and staff.