Long-time Harlan Newspapers Sports Editor Oeffner moving on

HARLAN – It couldn’t have been scripted any better.

Harlan Community football’s dynamite season culminating with the program’s 13th state championship November 19 also put the proverbial stamp on an outstanding career at the Harlan Newspapers for sports editor Mike Oeffner.

Oeffner, the award-winning writer, photographer and graphic designer for the Harlan Tribune and News-Advertiser the past 22 1/2 years, has announced his resignation effective Friday, Dec. 10.

The newspaper is actively looking for a replacement. In the interim, staff from the newly-acquired Glenwood Opinion-Tribune are covering sports for the Harlan Tribune and News-Advertiser.

Following an undefeated Cyclone team to the UNI-Dome for one last reporting gig was something Mike was hoping for when he kicked around the idea of moving on this past fall. Wouldn’t it be great to go out on top, just like the Cyclones?

“I’ve been spoiled,” Oeffner said, “being able to cover state championship-caliber teams from every area school at one time or another.”

For Oeffner there’s been nothing better than being immersed in the Shelby County high school sports scene. A 1995 South O’Brien High School graduate and a 1999 Morningside graduate with a degree in mass communications, the northwest Iowa native took a leap of faith out of college and headed to southwest Iowa to join the Harlan Newspapers.

What better place to start his career than here, he asked himself, where the people are friendly, sports are competitive at all of the schools, the coaches are phenomenal and accommodating, and he could hone his craft?

It’s a move he’s never regretted as he ended up putting down roots.

