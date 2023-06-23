Looking into the eyes of a racer

by Mackenzie Bodell, News Intern

AREA — Dylan Petersen of Jacksonville is celebrating 17 years of auto racing.

A typical racing day starts with Petersen loading the car and heading to the track. He checks his tire pressures and torques wheels to ensure everything is ready for hot laps.

“When I first started racing, I would get nervous and excited the day of the races, and now I’m just excited,” Petersen said.

After figuring out all the logistics, Petersen runs hot laps, which are a couple of practice laps for each class. Petersen says this helps work on the racing surface. Then, the racers run a heat race and then a feature race.

“It is an adrenaline rush when I’m on the track,” Petersen said. “You have very little time to make decisions; you have to be quick and can’t hesitate.”

Petersen has been interested in racing ever since he was a little kid. His dad owned a couple of race cars with some other racers and has been going to races as long as he can remember. Once he was old enough to race, he got involved and has loved it ever since. Petersen has raced all over southwest Iowa in Harlan, Denison, Stuart, Boon, Webster City and Corning.

Petersen first started racing in 2007. During his first year of racing, he exclusively raced in Harlan, where he got second in points by eight points.

“We didn’t go anywhere else that first year but just got started and got the track figured out, and then the next year, we went to the sport mod class, which I still run now,” Petersen said.

His favorite memory in racing overall would have to be his first feature win in 2010. He celebrated the night of his achievement by staying late at the track and talking to family and friends.

“I finally reached a milestone I had been trying for years,” Petersen said. “It gave me some more confidence and more fire to try to get another win.”

Following his favorite memory by two weeks was his least favorite, when he totaled his car during a weekly race.

“I want to say it was two or three weeks after my first feature when I rolled the car violently off the backstretch,” Petersen said. “Pieces went flying all over the place.”

Luckily, Petersen landed on his wheels and came out the other side unharmed, but he says it was just one of those things you remember for years. After totaling his car, he upgraded his racing car from a 2010 Razor Chassis to a 2019 model.

Another memory that stands out to Petersen is when he raced at Boone Supernationals for the first time in 2013. He had never raced there before this moment. The racing started on Monday night. Petersen started in the third row outside the heat race and won. That win put him in the main qualifying feature that night. While Petersen ended up missing the big show on Saturday by a few sports, he had a great time making new friends.

Petersen has historically always enjoyed The King of the Hill races and has even won a couple in years past.

For Petersen, racing is an addiction. He plans to keep racing for the foreseeable future. Once a racer starts, it is hard to quit; it gets in their blood. Petersen hopes that his children someday will want to race too.

“If they are interested, hopefully racing go-karts in a few years,” Petersen said. “It’s fun to bring them with every week in the pits; they are very smart and are learning all about the cars.”

Petersen is sponsored by Jacksonville Hardware, Petersen Ag Repair, Sorensen Farms and Tiling, Craig Petersen, Pizza Ranch, Emerald Builders, Ohlinger Lawn Care, Mike’s Welding, Razor Chassis and Signs by Pudge.

Petersen is 31 years old and has been married to his wife, Katie, for four years. The pair has two twin boys and is expecting a baby girl in the upcoming weeks. Petersen attended Harlan Community School, where he graduated in 2010.

Following high school, he attended DMACC in Ankeny and received a bachelor’s degree in diesel technology. He currently runs and operates his own agriculture repair business, Petersen Ag Repair, where he works on tractors, combines, side by sides and skid loaders.