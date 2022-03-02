Looking at the numbers, Harlan a vibrant community
HARLAN – It’s interesting to look at the City of Harlan by the numbers in 2021.
A total of 235 family and individual pool passes were provided.
There were 144 events at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center and 215 million gallons of wastewater processed.
There were nearly 1,200 training hours for the fire department and 502 citations issued by the police force.
Just an illustration, but by the numbers, Harlan is a busy and vibrant community.
