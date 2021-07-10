Home / Home

Lt. Gov. Gregg tours Harlan bldg. project

Thu, 10/07/2021 - 9:36am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    HARLAN – Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was in Harlan Monday afternoon, Oct. 4 and took a tour of a downtown building that is currently nearing renovation completion courtesy of a state catalyst grant.  More in the NA.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here