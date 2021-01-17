LTC Residents Receive Their Vaccines
HARLAN -- Elm Crest Retirement Community residents received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Jan. 8.
Elm Crest Administrator Tim Nausler said vaccines were delivered by Walgreens as part of a national program with CVS and Walgreens providing the vaccines to care facilities.
