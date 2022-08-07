Lucke will lead Chevron Renewable Energy Group

AMES — Chevron Corp. recently completed its purchase of Renewable Energy Group, (REG) a biodiesel and renewable diesel company based in Ames. The Ames location will serve as Chevron’s renewable fuel headquarters, and Kevin Lucke of Harlan has been named president of Chevron Renewable Energy Group.

Lucke said with the purchase comes ambitious plans for growth. “Chevron has committed to growing our renewable fuels business to produce 100,000 bbls per day by 2030. REG currently produces about 1/3 of that volume. Chevron is committed to growing the REG business to help achieve Chevron’s renewable fuels ambitions. REG has biorefineries in Ralston, Newton and Mason City. Our commitment to grow REG would mean growing the need for soybean oils, used cooking oils, and corn oils, which are the raw materials used for those locations, all of which are locally produced in Iowa. In addition, Chevron has announced Ames as the hub for our renewable fuels business which means that we’ll be managing Chevron’s renewable fuels business across the US and globe from there.”