The Lure of the Great Outdoors

SHELBY COUNTY – Curtis Schnack is excited to be back home doing the things he loves, meaning anything that has to do with the outdoors.

A 2016 graduate of Harlan Community High School, Schnack has joined the Shelby County Conservation Department as a naturalist and park technician.

He’s been excited this past spring and now into summer working with naturalist Christina Roelofs on programs for kids – everything from ice fishing and seeding to fishing and kayaking, besides his park duties.

If it’s outdoors, Schnack is on board.

“From as early of an age I can remember,” I wanted to be involved with conservation, said Schnack. “Both of my parents and all of my siblings played a major role in my early love of the outdoors.”

An avid fisherman, hiker, animal observer and all-around outdoorsman for all of his life, Schnack has developed a deep passion for hunting and cooking wild game dating back to his high school days.

