Home / Home

The Lure of the Great Outdoors

Mon, 06/07/2021 - 11:09am admin
Curtis Schnack says from an early age he fell in love with conservation, wildlife and habitat
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    SHELBY COUNTY – Curtis Schnack is excited to be back home doing the things he loves, meaning anything that has to do with the outdoors.
    A 2016 graduate of Harlan Community High School, Schnack has joined the Shelby County Conservation Department as a naturalist and park technician.  
    He’s been excited this past spring and now into summer working with naturalist Christina Roelofs on programs for kids – everything from ice fishing and seeding to fishing and kayaking, besides his park duties.
    If it’s outdoors, Schnack is on board.
    “From as early of an age I can remember,” I wanted to be involved with conservation, said Schnack.  “Both of my parents and all of my siblings played a major role in my early love of the outdoors.”
    An avid fisherman, hiker, animal observer and all-around outdoorsman for all of his life, Schnack has developed a deep passion for hunting and cooking wild game dating back to his high school days.

FULL ARTICLE IN THE TRIBUNE

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here