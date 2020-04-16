Maggie Masks

HARLAN – An eight-year-old Harlan girl is taking it upon herself to help the community by sewing masks for healthcare workers, teachers, friends, police, cancer patients or anyone from the public who may need one to be safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maggie Petersen, the daughter of Andy and Mary Petersen, said she thought of the project recently as a way to help Shelby Countians. She’s a member of the Clover Kids 4-H Club and knows how to sew, so thought she could step up and make some protective masks.

“I had seen people making them and thought that I could easily do that,” Maggie said. “Right now a lot of people can be getting sick, and if I can get these out to as many people as possible quickly, it might stop the coronavirus from spreading so quickly and getting as many people sick.”

Maggie says she works on the project nearly every day, and so far as sewn about 200 masks. Friends and family donate fabric, so she plans to keep sewing masks for everyone. “I don’t have a limit on how many more I am going to make,” she said. “I am just going to make as many as I can until all the material is gone.”

She learned how to make the masks from a pattern from her mom’s friend. “We did one just to see how it would work,” Maggie said. “My mom switched around the pattern a little bit and then we started making a bunch.”

She cuts the pattern for the outside pieces and sews them together first back to back. Then for the inside four pieces she starts with the mouth pieces and sews them together back to back. “Next, you hem and sew the cheek pieces to the side of the mouth pieces, and for some of the masks we put a nose piece such as bread ties or pipe cleaners,” she explained.

“Last, you sew the two pieces all together, turn it inside out and add hair ties for the ear pieces.”

So far, most of the masks have been given to friends, or her mom takes them to work. People who donate fabric also get a few when they stop by, Maggie said. Some e-mail or message her mom as well, she said. The masks, however, are for anyone who may want one.

It’s a neat project that she’s excited to do. In this unprecedented time, Maggie says it’s the least she can do, and she urges everyone to wear masks when going out, as recommended by state and national officials.

“If we work together, we can get through anything,” she said. “Stay home and stay safe. If you have to go out, put your mask on so you don’t get other’s sick. We can do this.”