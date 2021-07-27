MAKE A SPLASH!

HARLAN -- More than 10 years ago, a shared vision for enriching the health and well-being of the community was realized with the opening of the Petersen Family Wellness Center and Lewis Family Aquatic Complex.

“Our goal always has been to provide local access to an experience that supports people’s physical, mental and social well-being – a place where people feel good,” said Jan Norgaard, president, Shelby County Health Foundation.

The dream of such an experience has now brought a decade of joy, whether it be to someone taking a walk around the indoor track, participating in a fitness class, playing on the courts, using one of the 60 pieces of equipment or enjoying the pool.

Since its doors opened on August 20, 2010, the Wellness Center has welcomed visitors who have made more than one million visits to the center.

