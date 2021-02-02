Make way for The Potter’s Way

HARLAN -- The year was 2006, and Leasa Stark Brouillard and her family moved back to Harlan, to care for her father who had cancer. After his passing, Brouillard thought, “oh boy, now what?”

It had been years since the Harlan resident had practiced pottery, but an initiation by fire, as she called it, pushed her to buy a potter’s wheel and kiln. Thus, the foundation for The Potter’s Way, her very own art company, was laid.

Brouillard constructs plates, bowls and other functional vessels that people can use in their homes. At the crux of her work lies two supporting beams: her Christian faith – every piece bears a hidden cross – and selling her work at an affordable price.

“I knew that I wanted for what I produced to have a message and to glorify the Lord,” she said. “It’s [the cross] just a reminder that in all things — and sometimes we forget — that God is in control...I wanted my pottery to be inexpensive enough that anybody could enjoy a piece of artwork in their home.”

Vibrant colors splattered with a glossy glaze are at the forefront of Brouillard’s recent utilitarian pieces. (Bowls, plates, cups, etc.) In 2017, a friend of the potter approached her, asking if she could create angel ornaments.

Though doubtful in her abilities at first, Brouillard started fashioning clay angels, many of which have taken personalities of their own, she said.

Each angel is now given a name by their maker, but their namesakes unveil meaning behind them. One day, Brouillard thought about the concept of grace. A clay angel, called Grace, was then constructed. Clay angels Mercy, Serenity, and Peace followed in suit.

“God just lays things on my heart,” Brouillard said. “I was just thinking about all the grace we need to give each other right now, because of everything that’s going on in our world with COVID, with the political stuff, and sometimes we forget that we’re all just human, and we need to give each other grace.”

During college, Brouillard was taught rigid ways of making pottery and was told that cracked and broken parts were unusable.

Her learned ideology all changed with her other line of artwork, called Gabe’s Pots. The vessels are manufactured from pieces of pottery that are cracked or broken.

Several years ago, her nephew, Gabriel (Gabe), was born with Down Syndrome. Brouillard said she and her family learned a valuable lesson about God: He doesn’t make junk.

“The Lord just kind of shook me with the pieces I had, and said, ‘these will speak to somebody,’” she said. “You don’t have to be perfect. And I still constantly struggle with that now.”

Brouillard takes her broken pots and shapes them to be usable. She glazes them, melts glass on the bottom, and sells Gabe’s Pots with a story reminding everyone that they don’t have to be perfect. Sometimes pieces can’t be mended with melted glass, but they can still be used. Brouillard calls this line of pottery Forgiven Pieces.

“I think that’s a message that no matter what we’ve gone through in our life, it’s molded us in a way that we’re still usable,” Brouillard said. “We might have scars, or we might be broken but we’re still usable.”

On the heels of what can be considered a broken year, 2020 brought its own peaks and valleys for Brouillard. With the annual Art in the Park event canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brouillard found a sizable portion of her income missing.

While she did participate in the Southwest Iowa Art Tour in September, the artist said it wasn’t busy.

While the JuleFest — an important Christmas-time event for Brouillard — went on as planned, she said she did not attend because of an undetermined location and there were limited festivities. In lieu of this predicament, the potter formed the idea of creating a pop-up boutique at the Brick Wall Gallery.

The shop proved to be a success and has led to the generation of another pop-up boutique at the Gallery, which will open on March 5.

“It [the pandemic] changed and it hurt, but then at the same time, it opened different opportunities for me,” she said.

The pandemic enabled the potter to use more of the Internet and Facebook® to promote her artwork. She said this act allowed a new stream of different customers and commission work to flow through. Living in a small town as an artist, Brouillard said, is beneficial because people in Harlan are great about supporting local businesses.

“They see you as a local artist and they want to also help,” she said. “I had several people shop with me who said, ‘I’m shopping local to specifically help out local shops and local artists.’ So, we’re lucky, where, if I was in the city, I don’t know if I would’ve had as much support in that aspect.”

* * *

Madison Lotenschtein is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and Anthropology.

She is the Co-Arts Editor for The Daily Iowan.

Madison is a 2017 graduate of Harlan Community High School, and is the daughter of Dan and Heidi Lotenschtein of Harlan.

Watch for more of her feature articles in the Harlan Newspapers this spring as a contributing writer to the Harlan Tribune and News-Advertiser.

