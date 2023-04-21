Making ‘the community look nicer’

SHELBY COUNTY — Armed with rakes, gloves and hearts of compassion, Harlan Community High School juniors and seniors spent Wednesday morning helping Shelby County residents do projects for which they needed help.

National Honor Society has hosted the event for 25 years, with the exception of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

This year’s projects included houses, parks and baseball diamonds in Harlan, Defiance, Earling, Portsmouth, Panama and throughout the county.

NHS sponsor Jami Andersen said members of the community reached out to her starting in November to get on the list of houses that could be served during this annual event.

“It means a lot for us to be able to do this because we like being able to help those who sometimes can’t get to it,” said NHS member Lilly Albertsen. “We have a lot of elderly people who may be widowed and it means a lot for us to be able to help without cost and for them to have less to worry about on their plate.”

Albertsen and a group of approximately 10 others assisted with cleaning up six houses in Defiance.

“We got a big group together of people we trusted,” she said.

They raked, picked up leaves and some homeowners requested other projects including clearing out flower beds, cleaning gutters and have even requested power washing of their homes.

Darby Argotsinger, who helped with Harlan houses, said the day is fun.

“We can help out the community in a way which we normally wouldn’t,” she said. “It’s the only day of the year in which we can go out and help those who might not be able to do it themselves.”

Argotsinger said NHS members seek out other non-NHS members in the school to help with the projects. Her group project at one house included pruning the flower beds, raking, picking up branches and more.

The weather cooperated this year, a constant worry according to Andersen.

“I start praying a month ahead of time for things to work,” she said.

There are no rain dates for the event because it’s during the school hours.

Braydon Ernst is not a member of NHS but decided to help with the event for the first time in Defiance.

“I think it’s good because some of them can’t do it by themselves,” he said. “Sometimes they need more help.”

Stephen Leinen helped with projects in the parks and at a few houses in Panama Wednesday.

“The overall goal of this is to help make the community look nicer,” he said. “There are a lot of elderly people who can’t do the work on their own so we are out here doing it for them.”