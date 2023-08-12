Making Cyclone wrestling history

HARLAN — Ten Harlan Community Middle School and High School girls are making Cyclone history as members of the schools’ first girls wrestling teams.

Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union (IGHSAU) first sanctioned girls wrestling for the 2022-23 school year, however, the Cyclones did not have a team. HCHS students Paige Wilwerding and Clare Mages wrestled with the Riverside team last year.

Coach Tarah Devlin-Lawler was excited for the opportunity to coach both the middle and high school teams.

Her dad was a wrestling coach while she was growing up in Minot, ND, and she wrestled for him in middle school.

“I never had the opportunity to wrestle in high school. It was always my and my dad’s dream to see girls on the mat,” Devlin-Lawler said.

So when the opportunity came up, she obtained her coaching certification.

“I wanted to give these girls that chance.”

She said the goal for the season is to grow every meet.

“Every time they step on the mat, I hope they find one thing they can do better than the last time.”

All three girls on the middle school team went undefeated at the meet in Carroll Tuesday, and Ellie Stephens is currently undefeated for the season.

The middle school girls have their final meet in Denison Tuesday, December 12.

While the middle school season is winding down, the high school season is just beginning. Devlin-Lawler said the schedule is not set, and she is working on getting into more tournaments in January. The high school girls will compete at Riverside Friday, December 8.

“They are ready to see some competition,” Devlin-Lawler said.

Wilwerding said her goal is to get more pins than she had last year. The HCHS junior said, “I am ready for the meet. I am happy to have the opportunity.”

Ivy Stevens, a junior wrestling for the first time this season, said she likes how the group works as a team. “I was nervous, but everyone has been so nice. I hope to gain confidence throughout the season,” she said.

Katie Namanny is a wrestling cheerleader for the boys team, who is also competing for the first time this season. The junior said she is looking forward to meets and learning the basics.

Devlin-Lawler said the boys wrestling team and coaches have been offering their assistance and support.

“The boys are willing to give them advice, and the coaches have been stepping in during practice when I am at middle school meets.”

No matter what the inaugural Cyclone Girls Wrestling season brings, Lawler said she is proud of what they are doing.

“As much as this is as an individual sport, they all support each other as a team. I couldn’t be prouder of these girls,” she said.

“We’re making history.”